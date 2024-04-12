What Mawuena Trebarh wrote on the 10th Anniversary of Komla Dumor’s passing

Komla Dumor and his elder sister, Mawuena Trebarh

On Thursday, April 11, 2024, Mawuena Adzo Trebarh, a prominent Ghanaian businesswoman and sister of the late BBC broadcaster Komla Dumor, was reported dead.

News of her death has brought into focus a series of social media posts she made on January 18 and 19, 2024, to mark the 10th Anniversary of the passing of her late brother.



The posts which coincidentally are the last made by Mawuena before her demise include fond memories of her late brother and the pain of dealing with his passing.



In her January 18 post which marked a decade of Komla’s passing, Mawuena shared details about her early morning routine of driving her brother who was employed with the Multimedia Group as host of Joy FM morning show to work.



The former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) narrated how playing her elderly sister duties meant she had to drop her brother off and arrive at work very early around 3am, before her official reporting time.



In her subsequent and final post on January 18, Mawuena expressed gratitude to the public for the outpour of love on the decade commemoration of Komla's passing.

Read Mawuena’s full post on January 18, 2024, below:



One of my fondest memories of my brother Komla will always be our early morning drives from our family home in Kwabenya, Accra, Ghana to the studios of Joy 99.7FM. Those were the very early days of his career as a broadcast journalist.



Older sister duties dictated that when his car had to go for servicing and the rains were especially heavy, it would be my duty (with no democracy) to get him to the studio. We would set off at 2:00am for a 3am arrival in Kokomlemle, Accra.



“Komla why do we have to leave that early? I would ask? I can still hear his reply. “So I can sleep some more on the way!!



I remember fondly the comfortable but anxious silence, as I tried to escape getting stuck in the mud on the initial rough road to the main road. I remember our huge sighs of relief and laughter as we escaped the mud bath, arriving safely at the main road. I especially remember him jumping out of the car with purpose on arrival at JoyFM and the last word as he leaned forward, “Thanks Mawun. See you later!

I remember my feelings of satisfaction that I had done my “big sister good deed” for the day and then instantly annoyed wondering what on earth I was going to do at my office at 3am until official work hours started! Sleep some more I guess?



There are multiple fond memories I have of Komla especially on this 10th anniversary of his departure. Sometimes the anguish of how much I miss him can be a lot to bear but I remain encouraged by those memories.



I am thankful to GOD that today, I can be here to celebrate those memories with my family and the extraordinary numbers of people who knew him and loved him too. Rest Strong and Rest Free Komla. We don’t stop! Mawun



GA/DO



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of People & Places with Cameron Duodu below;







