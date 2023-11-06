7
What NDC gurus have said about Dr Bawumia's being elected NPP flagbearer

Bawumia Smiles Flagbearer of the NPP, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Mon, 6 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The largest opposition political party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), appear to be happier about the outcome of the ruling New Patriotic Party’s presidential primaries, which saw Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia elected as the party’s flagbearer.

Some political analysts and leading members of NPP, including the Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, have indicated that the margin of victory for Dr Bawumia shows that the party has more work to do if it wants to remain in power.

NDC members, on the other hand, are 'rejoicing' about the outcome of the NPP presidential primaries, with leading members of the party saying that they have won the 2024 elections in advance given that Dr Bawumia is the presidential candidate of the ruling party.

The General Secretary of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, has stated that Dr Bawumia getting only about 62 percent of votes for NPP delegates shows that his own party members don’t have confidence in him.

The Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Richard Asiedu, has called on NDC supporters to start celebrating because they have already won the 2024 elections.

The Deputy Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Ellembele, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has said that Dr Bawumia cannot be the President of Ghana because he is responsible for the current economic mess the country is seeing.

