What National Security has said so far on the assault of journalist Caleb Kudah

Albert Kan-Dapaah is the Minister of National Security

• The National Security Ministry has issued two statements since the news of the attack on Caleb Kudah

• Albert Kan-Dapaah, the minister, set up an investigation into the matter and it was concluded that the Director of Operations, Lt. Col Aboagye acted unlawfully and inappropriately



• We bring you the highlights of the two statements and what we know so far



On the 4th of this month, pockets of information started trickling in around the arrest of a journalist, Caleb Kudah, and much later, about another colleague of his, Zoe Abu-Baidoo, who had been picked up by the National Security.



By the time the pieces were put together, it emerged that the journalist had been arrested by the National Security for what was communicated as his filming of one of the premises the security outfit, following which he had shared the videos with his colleague, Zoe, who was back at the office.



In a Rambo style, and appearing at the premises of Citi News in pickup vehicles, fully armed, some operatives of the National Security attempted to grab Zoe but things didn’t go as planned for them.

After that, the National Security has spoken twice on the matter, all through statements that have been made available to the media.



So, what exactly have they said so far? Here is a summary of those statements and the details thereof:



First Statement



Headlined “Statement by the Ministry of National Security” and dated May 13, 2021, this first statement had these highlights:



- The Ministry had taken note of claims that Caleb Kudah and Zoe Abu-Baidoo had been manhandled by operatives of the ministry

- The Ministry stated that it strives at all times to uphold the ethics and professional standards guiding operational duties



- The Ministry took seriously the allegations of manhandling leveled against its operatives by the two journalists during interrogations



- The Ministry had initiated investigations into the incident while assuring the public that appropriate sanctions will be taken



- The statement gave reasons for which Caleb Kudah was interrogated, among which was that he was caught filming at the premises when there was a “No Photography” rules



Second Statement

The Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, issued a statement announcing that they had concluded investigations into the matter and established that the conduct of Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman and some police officers on the said day was “inappropriate and contravened the Ministry’s standard operating procedures”.



“The Committee also established that the journalist's unauthorized entry into the premises of the Ministry of National Security was unlawful.”



Among the actions taken by the Ministry is the reversal of the secondment of Lt. Col. Agyeman as Director of Operations and the withdrawal of three police officers as operatives.



Lt. Col. Agyeman is to report to the Chief of Defence Staff for further investigation and appropriate action while the police officers are to report to the Ghana Police Service for investigations and disciplinary action.



“The Ministry of National Security wishes to assure the general public and particularly all media practitioners that the Ministry will expeditiously investigate any complaints against any personnel of its agencies."

“The tenets of National Security in Ghana should be based on a whole-of-Government and a whole-of-Society approach and co-operation from all well-meaning Ghanaians,” Mr Kan Dapaah stated.