What Owusu Bempah said when he prophesied about Agradaa's conversion in 2020

The Leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, during one of his Sunday Service that witnessed Priestess, Nana Agradaa in attendance called on Christians in the country not to condemn the act as God could also use her in spreading the gospel.

Rev Owusu Bempeh made this statement when the fetish priestess who had visited his church took the stage to lead a worship session.



Nana Agradaa also offered an amount of GH¢10,000 as thanks offering to God for His protection of her family and workers.



“On behalf of my family and my workers, we donate an amount of GH¢10,000 as thanks offering in support of God’s work. Clap your hands for Jesus if you're excited,” she said.



Rev Owusu Bempah after the donation stated: “I can tell you for a fact, this woman (Nana Agradaa) has a good heart… do not judge her for you will be judged. Nobody knows what the Lord will do through this woman. You might be a Christian who speaks in tongues but God can use this woman instead before His second coming. I am glad she came here today to give thanks to the Lord.”





Fast forward to April 2021 after months of her encounter at Rev. Owusu Bempeh's church, the Fetish Priestess in a Press Conference in Accra on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, revealed that she has accepted Jesus Christ denouncing her faith in her lesser gods.



According to her, she is now a Christian and would like to be addressed as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng.



On Thursday, April 29, 2021, she again led a team of pastors to her shrine where they burnt and destroyed materials and idols belonging to her as a symbol of repentance.



