What Presby Moderator said about Dr. Bawumia

The 18th Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante

The 18th Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, had some words to say about the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia when he visited his church for the annual General Assembly Meeting.

In a video captured by graphic.com, the Presby moderator commended the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for his kindness after building and donating a school for the church.



He indicated that Dr. Bawumia’s school built for the church was in a remote area of the country to help improve educational infrastructure in the rural communities in Ghana.



The moderator of the Presby church said that Dr. Bawumia is a kind-hearted man who thinks about the plight of the people especially the church.



Speaking at the 9th General Assembly meeting of the Presbyterian church, Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante lauded the vice president, Dr. Bawumia for donating a school to the church.



“The person you sent to us brought us a gift [an amount of money] from you to support the General Assembly. We are very, very grateful.

In addition, just last week you built and donated a school to the Presbyterian Church, so you have added to our school, and we are very grateful.



“I just plead and pray that the spirit that you have because when I think of the village, even when I mention it some of my friends from Ga cannot pronounce the name of this place correctly, and yet you drove all the way from your castle to the village to see the school on two occasions. I am very, very grateful. We are all very grateful and we thank you so much,”



The moderator of the Presbyterian church called on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to see to it that buses that have been promised them by the government are released after stalling for two years.



“For two years we've had promises from the government for three buses. I don't know who has to say the bus should go to the Presbytery church for us to receive it.



"But for two years, if you have a child and the child is sitting somewhere, and you tell the child I will bring you toffee, and you never bring the toffee, you make the child cry. So a bus has been promised for the Presbyterian University.

“Actually, it was promised that all three private universities including Presby, Catholic, and Methodist, yet we have not received the bus. And then recently, the Presbyterian College of Education was promised one of those VIP buses.



“All three of them were promised those long buses. I don't know who to go to now to collect their buses. This is my last General Assembly and I will leave office on November 3, 2023. I am going home knowing that next week we are getting the buses and we all will be happy,” he told Dr. Bawumia.



