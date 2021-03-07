What President Akufo-Addo said at Ghana's 64th Independence Celebration

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Today, 6th March 2021 marks 64 years since Ghana gained independence from British colonial rule.

Unlike the usual parade and march-past at the Black Star Square, today's celebration was held at the forecourt of the Jubilee House due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.



In his address, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to help build a 'resilient Ghana' capable of withstanding shocks such as the coronavirus pandemic



"If we are to be successful in building a resilient ghana capable of withstanding future external shocks such as covid-19, then we must all put our shoulders to the wheel..."

He asserted that "a year by now a quest to move Ghana beyond aid would be accelerated and our self-reliance enhanced. A year from today we should regain our pride of place as one of the fastest-growing economies not only in Africa but also in the world..." adding "this is not beyond us".



