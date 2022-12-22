What Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang said after NDC Congress

In 2020, she became the first female vice-presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), appearing on the ballot sheets for the election.

Although unsuccessful in her attempt to become vice president, as her candidate, John Dramani Mahama, failed to get the needed votes to become president, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has continued to push her way and her support for the party, towards the 2024 general elections.



At the just-ended national delegates congress of the NDC, which was held at the Accra Sports Stadium, the education professor spoke to GhanaWeb’s George Ayisi on Election Desk about how she feels about the new leadership of the party.



Also, she highlights her assessments of what the NDC looks like politically, going into the general elections in 2024.



“The delegates have spoken and we respect that very much. We don’t like to impose. We respect everybody’s views and I don’t think it is means that those they didn’t choose cannot work with those who won.



“Everybody brings something good; everybody had a good intention, that was why they run for the position. Yes, maybe it didn’t end the way they wanted, but it doesn’t mean their ideas too don’t matter. Their ideas too are very valid and by embracing everyone and making everyone feel like they are worthy is how to seal whatever cracks that may will definitely happen,” she said.

Touching on the chances and prospects of the NDC going into the major elections of 2024, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang said that they are all confident in the processes the party is putting in place.



“We are very confident. It’s not just the names, it’s also the process because you see people who are collaborating. You see people who are congratulating each other, teasing each other; there’s no acrimony and that gives you the confidence to know that there is something you are doing right which you have to do more of in order to come to power,” she added.



