What am I going there to do? - Maurice Ampaw ‘rejects’ Manhyia summons

Maurice Ampaw

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has disclosed that he will not honour a summons by the Kumasi Traditional Council over some alleged derogatory comments he made against its members.

Ampaw holds that the manner in which he was invited lacked formality and that pronouncements by some members of the council meant that he had already been adjuged guilty of the stated offense.



He said in an interview on Abusua FM (January 25, 2024) that attending upon the Council will amount to submitting himself for heckles and more insults.



“I am yet to appear before you but you are prejudiced and have judged me. I am all over social media because of your harsh words on me. To cap it off, you have given fodder to my enemies and Chairman Wontumi to abuse us without cause.



“What then am I going to do there on Monday? What exactly? Me, Akoto Ampaw, who has been judged guilty, I will only be unduly heckled if I attend… Otumfuo is not around and it is sad, he will never do that,” he stated.



The Council in its hearing on Monday, addressed the issue of alleged disrespect directed at the Asantehene by chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chairman Wontumi.

While Wontumi was absent due to illness, the chiefs raised the issue of Ampaw’s statements in defense of Wontumi which included that the chiefs who summoned him were also engaged in other disrespectful acts like double land sales, galamsey, taking peoples wives and yet they had the effrontery to summon Wontumi.



Ampaw, was speaking on a radio station belonging to Wontumi. The station has apologized for the comments as has Ampaw himself.



Wontumi’s attendance before the Council has also been confirmed according to Opemsuo Radio, a station affiliated with the Manhyia Palace.





