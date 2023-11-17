'What an angel you were'- Cecilia Dapaah's tribute to Theresa Kufuor

The funeral of Theresa Kufuor took place on November 16, 2023 | File photo

Former sanitation minister, Cecilia Dapaah, was among scores that wrote tributes to the late Theresa Kufuor.

In an official brochure circulated at the state funeral held at the forecourt of the State House on November 16, 2023; the former minister and lawmaker recounted humanitarian gestures by the late Mrs. Kufuor.



Dapaah, who served on the board of the Theresa Kufuor Foundation recounted how the former First Lady directly interfaced with an HIV/AIDS patient and also with buruli ulcer patients.



"What an angel you were," Dapaah wrote in part describing the deceased as a mentor at whose feet she learnt a lot in their four decades of knowing each other.



The state funeral was attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and First Lady Rebecca. The Vice President and his spouse as well as the former president and his spouse were among the attendees.



The final funeral rites and burial will take place this weekend.

Read Cecilia Dapaah's full tribute below:



My dear Maa: it is with great pain and loss that I pen these few words on your demise. I do not think mere words can describe adequately the relationship that existed between us. You were my mum, confidante, special friend and mentor.



You were the epitome of gentility and calmness. You had a peaceful nature. Our bond, which endured for close to four decades, is one that I will for ever cherish for its warmth and pure love.



It was with great delight and humility that I accepted the proposal from you to become one of the directors of the Mother and Child Community Development Foundation, the great organisation that you set up.



The Foundation flourished under your exemplary leadership as the chair and life patron.

Maa, one of the most remarkable things you did at that time was to visit an HIV/Aids patient. You embraced her and had a chat with her. The lady had expressed the wish to meet you before passing on. You readily accepted and travelled to the hospital to meet her. Incidentally, her name was also Theresa.



The lady managed a smile to show her appreciation. She passed away a few weeks later. This was at a time when no one wanted to touch patients suffering from HIV/Aids. What an angel you were.



During your pastoral visits, you also engaged with medical staff and patients in Amasaman affected by buruli ulcer. For some of us it was our first encounter with the disease.



Maa, you knew how to touch people’s hearts. You carried on working with such dignity and humility, not only in Ghana but also other parts of Africa. You were a founding member of the Organization of African First Ladies Against HIV/Aids (OAFLA) and served as its inaugural vice-president.



I learned a lot at your feet and absorbed your mantra: “God never makes a mistake.”

Your legacy is etched in the sands of time.



Maa, Mrs K – fare thee well as you rest in the bosom of our Maker. My family will sorely miss you.



Rest, rest, rest, Maa – until we meet again at the Resurrection.



Due, due. Damirifa due.



Honourable Cecilia Abena Dapaah is a former MP for Bantama and minister of state

SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:



