What at all has Akufo-Addo done to you? - Maurice Ampaw asks Kennedy Agyapong

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has lambasted the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong over his recent outbursts against the government.

According to him, Kennedy Agyapong had been excessively attacking the Akufo-Addo-led administration for no good reason.



While appearing as a guest on Mmra Abrabo Mu Nsem on Wontumi TV on March 13, 2023, Maurice Ampaw asked Kennedy Agyapong to explain exactly what the Akufo-Addo-led administration had done to him to warrant the threats and criticism.



“Today Kennedy Agyapong will say this, tomorrow Kennedy Agyapong will come and say this. For you, everyday Nana Addo’s government has done something. Why do you do this to Nana Addo’s government. What at all has Nana Addo done to you?” he asked.



Maurice Ampaw Added “Look at the other presidential candidates, look at Alan Kyerematen, look at Bawumia, on a quiet note. They’re working, and Kennedy, he’s just making noise.”



Kennedy Ohene Agyapong recently said that he has for years run his companies smoothly under various governments until Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took over.



On the account of Kennedy Agyapong, the Ghana Revenue Authority and some persons who have targeted his businesses continue to harass him and devise ways to make life unbearable for him as a business owner in the country.

Terming the move as an 'intimidation', the MP hammered that he will not kowtow to any attempts to 'collapse' his businesses.



Expressing his disappointment on Sompa TV, the popular politician charged: "Let me state it clearly that I can't be threatened. They cannot use the system to intimidate because it won't work. It's so sad for me to make this statement, when Rawlings was in office I opened businesses, same as president Kufour, Atta Mills and then in Mahama's era.



“I never went through any of these harassments. I am sad, I have to tell you the truth, I have never gone through harassment and intimidation as under Akufo-Addo...this is the frustration I am going through to set up businesses for Ghanaians. Business owners can testify to what am saying," he lamented.







AM/SARA