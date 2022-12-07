What do you expect when condoms are expensive?- Man reacts to HIV report

File photo

A social media user has registered his frustration over the price of condoms in Ghana amidst the rise in HIV/AIDS in the country.

This was after the report on HIV/AIDS in the Central Region was published.



It was reported that the Central Region had 18,127 persons living with HIV in the region as of December 2021.



Out of the number, 12,119, representing 66 per cent, were women, with 4,365 being men.



Children aged from zero to 14 with HIV were 1,443.



The region also had 863 new infections in the same year, representing 5.1 per cent of the national figure, with 726 being adults and 138 children.



Of all infected persons in the region, 67 per cent are on antiretroviral drugs.

In an interview at the Central Regional celebration of World AIDS Day at Elmina last Thursday, the Central Regional Technical Coordinator for the Ghana AIDS Commission, William Kwaku Yeboah, said the Upper Denkyira East Municipality led in the infections, followed by the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem (KEEA) Municipality.



Some social media users who saw the report quickly reacted to this.



According to one Solomon, “If you live in a country, in which condoms that are to be free, are being sold at an expensive price n with taxes on it dre33, why not, it will even increase x 2 after 2024.”



Fiifi also wrote, “Our generation prefers skin to skin, instead of using condoms.”



Nana also wrote, “I think half of them are from Kasoa and Swedru.”