What do you gain from spreading death rumours? - Governance lecturer goes bonkers

Fri, 21 Jul 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has appealed to the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), formerly called Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI), to swoop down on the faceless unscrupulous people who spread false death rumours about people in the country.

Spreading death rumours about the living is gradually becoming a trend in Ghana as some unidentified people shamelessly would share photos and write-ups on social media.

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' morning show, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah bemoaned this behavior, wondering why someone would create lies or publish false news about another.

"You don't wish even your enemy dead," he fumed while registering his utter displeasure with those who keep doing such things, asking "what do you gain from spreading death rumours?"

He charged the NIB to use someone as a scapegoat to deter the rest from continuing on this path of spreading death rumours, stressing it stirs fear and panic across the nation, particularly the affected families.

"It will sadden deeply if the National Security does nothing about this. They should fish out those spreading the death rumors," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi.

Watch video below:

