4
Menu
News

What does the Economic Management Team manage? – Dr Kofi Amoah asks

Dr Kofi Amoah And Dr Mahamudu Bawumia 45 Dr Kofi Amoah (left) and the Head of the Economic Management Team, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Sat, 25 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Kofi Amoah, a renowned economist and businessman, has called for the dissolution of Ghana’s Economic Management Team (EMT).

According to him, the EMT, which is headed by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has become totally useless and its actions continue to worsen the hardships in the country.

The economist made these remarks while reacting to news that 80 per cent of Ghana’s imports are controlled by foreigners.

In a tweet shared on Friday, March 24, 2023, Dr Amoah questioned the usefulness of the EMT and the Ministry of Trade and Industry when foreigners have this level of control over Ghana's imports.

“Foreigners Control 80% of Imports into Ghana, Geez!! The Slave Trade and Colonialism never ended.

“Are we that foolish? Is the Ministry of Trade managing trade to the benefit of Ghana and Ghanaians?

“What does the Economic Mgmt Team manage? We must dismantle this CRIMINALITY and FOOLISHNESS that continue to impoverish us. “Ghana for GHANAIANS first” … we must demand!” parts of the tweet read.

Read Dr Amoah’s tweet below:



Meanwhile, catch up on the concluding part of Francis Addai-Nimoh's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:

You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:



IB/AE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC
Uganda government responds to US threat over anti-LGBTQ+ law
Bagbin 'cautions' Afenyo-Markin
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect
Wife of Anthony Boakye barred from observing widowhood rites
Akufo-Addo wants to convert EC into NPP HQ annex - Ablakwa
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
Related Articles: