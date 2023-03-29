What exactly changed? – Sam George reacts to video of ‘the evolution’ of Joe Biden on gay marriage

US President Joe Biden (left), Ningo Prampram MP Sam Nartey George (right)

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has asked the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, to explain how his position on gay marriage changed.

In a tweet shared on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, Sam Nartey George, who was reacting to a video of the US president stating his views on gay marriage in 2006 and 2023, asked him (Biden) to tell the truth on why his position on LGBT changed.



The tweet, which was addressed to the US president, read: “What exactly changed? When? Can we have the real truth?”



In the video, Biden in 2006, when he was a senator, was not happy about the focus on gay marriage in the US despite the numerous challenges in America and the world, including the shortage of vaccines for Avian flu and the earthquake in Haiti.



“We are going to debate for the next three weeks, I’m told, gay marriage, flag amendment and God only knows what else. I can’t believe the American people cannot see through this. We already have a law, the Defence of Marriage Act.



“… look, marriage is between a man and a woman and states must respect that. Nobody’s violated that law, there’s been no challenge to that law. Why do we need a constitutional amendment? Marriage is between a man and a woman,” he said.



Fast forward to 2023, the US president, in an interview, narrated how his position on gay marriage changed from the one he had in 2006.

According to him, he came to accept gay marriage when he was a senior in high school after his father told him that there is nothing wrong with people of the same sex marrying.



“I can remember exactly where my epiphany was. I remember about to get out of the car and I look to my right and two well-dressed men in suits kissed each other. … And I’ll never forget it, I turned and looked at my dad and he said, ‘Joey, it’s simple. They love each other,’” Biden narrated.



“It’s just that simple, it doesn’t matter whether it’s same-sex or a heterosexual couple, you should be able to be married,” he continued. “So, what is the problem?” he questioned.



View Sam George’s tweet plus the video of Joe Biden below:





Dear @POTUS



What exactly changed? When? Can we have the real truth? ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/aPww0ubcXN — Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) March 29, 2023

IB/OGB