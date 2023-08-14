What happened in NPP’s first-ever super delegates conference in 2014

Akufo-Addo (r) and Alan Kyerematen (l) emerged 1st and 2nd in the first super delegates conference

In August 2014, seven candidates in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) sought to vie for the flagbearership position in the 2016 general elections.

These candidates had to go through a pruning exercise at the special delegates conference for the numbers to be reduced to 5 so that the final decision on the flagbearer could be made based on the 5 chosen candidates.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the time a two-time presidential candidate of the party, was in the race together with his closest contenders: Alan Kyerematen, Addai Nimoh; a former member of parliament, Joe Ghartey; a former second deputy speaker of Parliament, Kofi Osei Ameyaw; a former member of parliament for Asuogyaman; a former information minister, Stephen Asamoah Boateng; and former trade minister, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku.



In this special election, 787 delegates made up of constituency chairmen, regional executives, members of parliament, national executive committee members, funding members, and members of the council of elders participated.



In total, 740 ballots were cast, with Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo emerging as the leading candidate. He polled 598 votes, representing 80.78%, followed by Alan Kyerematen who obtained only 59 votes, representing 7.98%.



Addai Nimoh had a tie with Joe Ghartey, with both obtaining 22 votes each, representing 2.98% of the total votes cast.

Osei Ameyaw was the last of the 5, obtaining 16 votes, representing 2.17%.



Stephen Asamoah Boateng and Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku failed to make it to the ultimate race in October, having polled the least votes, 13 and 10, respectively.



Subsequently, the party held its final congress on October 18th, 2014, to choose the ultimate flagbearer to lead the party in 2016.



2023 Special Delegates:



Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has scheduled August 26 for another Super Delegate Conference to elect 5 from 10 candidates vying to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.

So far, the ten candidates include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen; Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert; former Railway Minister, Joe Ghartey; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku; and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.2023 Special delegates:



Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has scheduled August 26 for another Super delegates conference to elect 5 from 10 candidates vying to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.



So far, the ten candidates include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen; Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku; and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



WA