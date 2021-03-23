What happened to your beautiful production theory? - Kwesi Pratt asks Dr. Bawumia

Renowned Journalist and the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has taken a swipe at Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over the new taxes announced in the 2021 budget statement of the ruling NPP government.

Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Kwesi Pratt queried:



"I remember that Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said instead of taxation we should use production as a means of mobilizing resources for national development. What has happened to the production? Look at these new taxes which have been introduced. What happened to the beautiful theory about production as a means of mobilizing resources?"



Background



The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on Friday, March 12, presented the 2021 Budget Statement to Parliament.



In the budget, government has introduced six new taxes which include;

- Tax on betting/gaming



- Covid-19 Health Levy of 1% on VAT, Flat Rate Scheme (VFRS), and a 1% on National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL)



- Energy Sector Recovery Levy of 20 pesewas per litre on fuel.



- Review of road tolls



- Sanitation and Pollution levy and

- Financial sector cleanup levy



