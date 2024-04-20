What has Napo done wrong? - Kwesi Pratt worried about 'incessant' attacks on energy minister

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, has criticized what he perceives as incessant attacks on Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

Pratt expressed his concern over reports of groups targeting the minister, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for the Manhyia South constituency.



He highlighted recent incidents, including controversies surrounding Opoku Prempeh's marriage and now, criticisms linked to speculation about his potential selection as a running mate.



“One of today's papers is reporting that a group of people are sabotaging Napo so that Bawumia won’t appoint him as his running mate. But where from this too?



“Truth be told, I haven’t heard Napo himself saying that he wants to become Vice President. People are only expressing their views on the matter, that if he gets such an appointment it would be good and that it would help the NPP and Ghana as a whole, which is not bad,” Pratt said on a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on April 15, 2024.



He questioned the validity of these running mate speculations and whether there exists a concerted effort to undermine Opoku Prempeh's political aspirations.



“So why should there be a conspiracy against him?

“What wrong has Napo done for people in the Ashanti region to sabotage him, that is not fair. When Napo got married recently people were making a lot of noise about it,” he added.







AM/SARA



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel