What has been your contribution to the growth of the economy - NPP man to Sam Jonah

Business mogul Sam Jonah

Sir Sam Kwesi Esson Jonah continues to suffer reprisal attacks for his speech which has been interpreted by some as a criticism of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration.

Sam Jonah in his speech enumerated a number of ills with the Ghanaian society, charging the media to wake up from the shackles of ‘culture of silence’ and perform its role as the fourth estate of the realm.



He among other things criticized the borrowing culture of successive government which he believes will ‘suffocate’ the next children.



The latest to have a go at the senior citizen is a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Razak Kojo Opoku.



The founder and leader of the Concerned Voters Movement in a Facebook post made some allegations against the business magnate.



He questioned why Sam Jonah would lament about lack of job opportunities in the country when a chunk of his investments are in South Africa.

Razak says that instead of creating job opportunities in the country and contributing to the growth of Ghana, Sam Jonah is rather doing same for the South Africa.



He noted that Sam Jonah has not done much to enhance the wellbeing of the Ghanaian youth.



“You are helping South African economy to grow, creating jobs for the South African Citizens, majority of your investments are in South Africa plus other Countries, and paying taxes to the South African Government, and upon all these you have the audacity to talk about Ghana's borrowing, and the growth of the Ghanaian economy.



What are the contributions of KBE awardee to the growth of the Ghanaian economy since he existed from the Ashanti Goldfields Corporation? What was the state of Obuasi roads when the KBE awardee was a prominent CEO in Obuasi?" he quizzed