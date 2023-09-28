What has made me lose interest in public service of any kind – Joewise explains

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, popularly known as Joewise, has detailed the reason he has lost interest in public service entirely.

He said that while there is usually a great expectation of the outputs of public servants, the citizenry fails to understand that, it can only be properly achieved with the provision of the right resources.



He lamented how, on the part of citizens, all that matters to them is for results to be made, without any consideration for how these leaders arrive at them.



Speaking with Daniel Oduro, host of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, the politician, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bekwai, stressed how such factors have made him lose interest in serving in public office.



“One of the reasons that has made me lose interest for public service of any kind is the way Ghanaians describe the things you do. Somehow, we don’t seem to think that you give a job, you must give resources and so you lead, you must provide this or that, his or her own responsibility to provide the resource or contribute to providing the resource, he doesn’t take that seriously, but he holds you strictly to you should have done this or that. It comes down to, with what?” he stated.



Joseph Osei-Owusu, who has been in parliament for the last 14 years, had earlier stated that he will no longer return to parliament after the 2024 elections.

He explained his decision as making way for a different face to take over and lead his constituents after 2025.



Joewise also detailed other factors that make it frustrating to be a leader in Ghana, especially with the kinds of appreciations of the citizenry in the interview.



