What have you used your borrowed money for? - Mahama queries Akufo-Addo

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

Former President and the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has questioned the spending attitude of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, during his administration, Ghana’s financial purse was well managed but the Akufo-Addo government can’t give a good account of what they use the State’s money for.



Mr. Mahama, delivering a speech at a Town Hall meeting at Cape Coast in the Central Region, recounted how his government utilized the national revenue saying they constructed Elmina Fish Processing Plant, Kokokraba Market, Komenda Sugar Factory, Elmina bridge, Kwame Nkrumah interchange among others.



He stated that his government incurred a debt of Ghc 56 billion but President Akufo-Addo, in his first term, has recorded a whopping 140 billion debt stock.

“What has he used the 140 billion his government has borrowed for?



"They have done nothing with the money, yet they are asking for four more. Is it four more to add more debts to the already existing debts?" Mr Mahama questioned.