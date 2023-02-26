What is happening in Nigeria a day after voting

Readers can visit mynigeria.com for more updates

It’s been over 24 hours since Nigerians began voting in some 176,000 polling stations across the 36 states of the country.

Contending candidates; Ahmed Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) won in their respective polling units.



The process has been described as fairly peaceful despite pockets of violence and disruptions recorded in Lagos, kogi and Bayelsa states.



Collation of results are still ongoing but in the meantime, here is a chronicle of what has happened over the period and what is happening now as provided by GhanaWeb’s sister website – Mynigeria



1. There were reports of late start of voting and malfunctioning of the Bimodal Voter Authentication System (BVAs) in some polling stations across the country.



2. Peter Obi has become a sensation throughout the electioneering process won some unexpected polling units in Lagos and Abuja.



3. There were some shocks in some polling units as some bigwigs of various political parties failed to deliver their polling units for their parties’ presidential flagbearers.



4. They include the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, in whose polling unit LP’s Peter Obi won. However, Obi’s running mate, Ahmed Datti, lost his polling unit to APC’s Tinubu.



5. The Senate president, Senator Ahmad Lawan, equally failed to deliver his polling unit to the presidential candidate of his party, APC, as PDP’s Atiku won there.



6. Presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, won in the polling unit of the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and also in unit 033, Government Girls Day Secondary School, Tambuwal, the polling unit of Governor Aminu Tambuwal - the Director General of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential campaign council.



7. Some two persons were reportedly killed while officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were abducted by gunmen suspected to be political thugs at the Edo Polling Unit on Saturday, February 26.



8. The presidential and National Assembly elections across the states were characterized by violence and logistics challenges.



9. 3 died in Rivers, Kogi as thugs snatched ballot boxes in Lagos



10. In Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, suspected Boko Haram terrorists, on Saturday, fired a Rocket Propelled Launcher targeting one of the polling units in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.



11. A popular Monday market in Maiduguri, Borno State was set ablaze. The fire, according to numerous eyewitnesses, sparked off at 4 am on Sunday morning.

12. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) threatened to cancel election results of crises-ridden areas during the presidential and National Assembly elections in Kogi.



13. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday night around 12pm Nigerian time, commenced the process of uploading results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).



14. Election results were published on the IReV following a successful election at some polling units across the country, as promised by the electoral body.



15. Despite the postponement of elections in 141 polling units in Bayelsa, as well as some electoral disruption by hoodlums in Lagos, Benue, Rivers, and other states, INEC released election results in Anambra, Zamfara, and other states.



17. The elections in Bayelsa state, were postponed due to disruptions and are being held today Sunday, 26th of February between 10am to 4pm (local time).



Other polling stations including the Edo State and some Northern states are also voting today.



16. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it will commence the collation of 2023 presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday at midday.



17. INEC is currently giving an official update on the 2023 General Elections from the Collation Center.



Here are some of the provisional presidential results so far from some of the polling units as provided by www.mynigeria.com:



Polling Unit: Ward 7, Unit 03, Osogbo LGA



PRESIDENTIAL



APC - 226



PDP - 27

Unit Name: Prison Headquarters Road, Kuje



PRESIDENTIAL



LP -190



PDP-15



APC - 21



PDP wins at polling station of Gombe Governor



PRESIDENTIAL



APC 186



PDP 215



Atiku wins Shema, Majigiri, Uli’s polling units in Katsina



Obi, LP floor Atiku, Tinubu in Mab Global Estate Gwarimpa (Unit-37-06-05-102)



PRESIDENTIAL



NNPP – 5



INVALID – 25

ZLP – 2



APGA – 1



AA – 1



SDP – 1



NRM – 1



APC – 84



PDP – 55



LP – 687



18. IFE SOUTH LGA



PRESIDENTIAL



APC - 9555



LP - 554



NNPP - 30



PDP - 9765

OSOGBO LGA



PRESIDENTIAL



APC - 28474



LP - 2937



NNPP - 50



PDP - 19085



BORIPE LGA



PRESIDENTIAL



APC -15325



LP -294



NNPP -09



PDP -8921