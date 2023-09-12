What is preventing you from investigating Airbus Scandal if you say it is ‘unresolved?’ – Henry Akoto to Akufo-Addo

Henry Osei Akoto has taken on the president, Nana Akufo-Addo

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Henry Osei Akoto, has called out President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for trying to resurrect an already dead case involving the former president, John Dramani Mahama.

Referring to how the sitting president referred to the Airbus Scandal and the supposed role of John Mahama in it while speaking at the 2023 Bar Conference in Cape Coast, Osei Akoto said that it comes to him as a shock that years after the president still refers to the case as ‘unresolved.’



He added that if the president still insists on that, he should then go ahead and get the case resolved, rather than occasionally taking swipes at his predecessor.



“7 yrs in power and you still refer to the Airbus Scandal as ‘unresolved’ yet you tout yourself as fighting corruption and funding anti-corruption institutions. What is preventing your government from investigating this so-called scandal except that you are a useless lying bunch?” he tweeted.



During his address at the opening ceremony of the Bar Conference 2023, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to ensure that they give John Dramani Mahama another defeat in 2024 in his attempt to once again become president of Ghana.





7 yrs in power and you still refer to the Airbus Scandal as "unresolved" yet you tout yourself as fighting corruption and funding anti-corruption institutions. What is preventing your government from investigating this so-called scandal except that you are a useless lying bunch? pic.twitter.com/EMC1ywy5jK — Henry Osei Akoto (@HenryOseiAkoto_) September 11, 2023

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Meanwhile, quickly catch up on the story of Enil Art, the young Ghanaian artist making a name for himself by randomly surprise-sketching people in public places below. This is a GhanaWeb Special interview with Etsey Atisu:









You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:











You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb







AE/OGB