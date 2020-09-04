General News

What is the sensitivity of antigen test at Kotoka Int’l Airport? – Virologist asks

Arriving passengers are to take a mandatory antigen test in addition to an negative PCR test

A Virologist at the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR), Dr Augustina Sylverken, has urged the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to provide details of the level of efficiency of the mandatory antigen tests for persons arriving at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

According to Dr Sylverken, this is important to ascertain the adequacy of the test in preventing a possible importation of coronavirus cases into Ghana.



The KCCR scientist was speaking to GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview on whether the safety protocols introduced at the international airport following the opening of air borders are adequate mitigating measures.



While commending the multi-level safety measures introduced by the GHS at Ghana’s only international airport, Dr Sylverken said what is missing in the equation is the detail of the specificity and sensitivity of the mandatory antigen test.



She said it is also important for a clear statement from the GHS on the reason behind the choice for the antigen test.



“So in terms of the antigen test that we have decided to use as a country…the specificity and sensitivity should meet the FDA [Food and Drugs Authority] standard.



“I don’t know if this particular antigen test meets that particular level,” she said.

She added: “I am sure in the coming days we will all get to know the sensitivity and specificity of this particular antigen test.”



As part of measures to curb the importation and spread of COVID-19, the government on Sunday, August, 30, 2020, directed that a mandatory COVID-19 Antigen test at $150 must be done by all arriving passengers at the KIA.



For departing passengers, they are asked to present a negative PCR test conducted by an accredited facility before they will be allowed to leave the country.



However, upon the announcement of the testing cost, some CSOs and individuals including a Minority Member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, have criticised the cost of the testing saying it is overly expensive for returnees who may be under distress.



A document sighted by GhanaWeb listing the cost of testing for countries with operating airports indicates that Ghana is currently charging the highest amount when it comes to countries using Antigen testing.

