What is the true state of the Ghanaian economy? – UG lecturer poses 4 ‘urgent’ questions to Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

A Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Dr. Kobby Mensah, has questioned why Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has suddenly gone quiet as the country goes through economic difficulties.

In a post shared on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Dr. Mensah said that the vice president, who was touted as the economic messiah of Ghana prior to the 2016 election due to how vocal he was on economic issues, is nowhere to be found.



“Today, none of those economic frameworks and theories you propounded is working, and majority of those who touted you (Dr. Bawumia) as economic wizard, including the President, I am sure, are surprised."



“I am particularly surprised about your loud silence. At least, Ghanaians deserve to hear from you on the way forward but what we are getting is rather another round of campaigning, as if to say we are just a bunch of jokers in this country,” part of the tweets read.



Dr. Mensah went on to pose questions to the vice president on Ghana’s economy which he demanded should be answered within 24 hours.



“Just as you posed some questions to the then Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur of blessed memory and may Allah keep him warmly, I have some few questions of my own, which I believe you should be far more capable of answering,” he wrote.



Below are Dr. Mensah’s urgent questions to Bawumia

1. What is the True state of the Ghanaian economy?



2. What is your take on Moody's downgrade of the Ghanaian economy to junk status?



3. What is your Plan to get us out of our current economic misery?



4. Why are you now claiming to be inspecting Hospital projects, Agenda 111 instead of concentrating on the economic issues? Just recently you left the economic issues for digitalisation, itself a fantastic area that I particularly adore but wasn't part of your platform for which reason majority of Ghanaians followed you. Now, you are inspecting Agenda 111 when you are not the Health Minister.



View the tweet by the UG lecturer below:





I have my own questions for the Vice President of Ghana. I am hoping that he answers in 48hours ???? #GhanaIsSinking pic.twitter.com/29Rv7ERmht — Dr. Kobby Mensah (@thePOE_T) October 11, 2022

