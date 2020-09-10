General News

What is your role in Mills’ death?– Angry Kwamena Duncan queries Mahama

Kwamena Duncan, the Central Regional Minister is demanding answers from the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama over the circumstances leading to the death of Professor John Evans Atta Mills.

Kwamena Duncan made the statement on Peace FM where he accused Mahama of being ‘overly ambitious’.



He alleged without verifiable evidence that Mahama could have had a hand in Mills’ death due to his ‘inordinate ambition’.



“He said they should vote him on the basis that he is younger than Akufo-Addo because Akufo-Addo will die soon. He said vote for me because I’m younger. The man that is president is older and by the same natural course he expects the president to die before him so if there is some debt, he will come and pay?



“What is the meaning of that? You are wishing death for a colleague human being because of power. This ambition is what is making people ask about his role in the death of his boss. If on the basis of going to the polls, you are asking that this man has a shorter time to live so vote for me then that means that you are overly or inordinately ambitious. You can stretch it further that because of this inordinate ambition he might have played a role in the death of his boss.



Kwamena Duncan’s anger stems from a statement by the former president which suggested that Akufo-Addo who has increased the country’s debt stock by GH¢137billion won’t live to pay those debts.

Addressing chiefs and elders of the Nadowli traditional council John Mahama urged Ghanaians to demand accountability from the government over how it expended those borrowed monies.



He advised the younger generation to be bear in mind that by the time it is due for the country to settle its debts, Akufo-Addo will no longer be in existence and the responsibility will fall on them.



“If we follow the order of life, the path ahead of Akufo-Addo is shorter than all of you, young people. If you go to the market, you’ll see a small goatskin and an old goatskin. Young people can die I agree but if the natural order is to be maintained somebody who is twenty years old is going to live the next fifty years”.



“At my age, I’m going to live shorter, Nana Akufo-Addo is going to live shorter because at his age, in the natural order of things, he has shorter time so that debt he is not going to pay”.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.