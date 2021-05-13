What people are saying about Ibrahim Mahama and his Dzata cement on Twitter

When cement started selling at unusually high prices recently, it added to the lamentations of many Ghanaians on the growing cost of living in the country and so when Dzata Cement entered the market and beat down prices exponentially, the good news reverberated quite well.
Besides, to have learnt that the company, owned by Ibrahim Mahama, brother of the former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, is fully Ghanaian owned, a lot of people applauded him.
The Dzata Cement Limited has started bagging production with a projection for three million tons of cement annually at full operational capacity at its over US$100 million investment located on a 10-acre land near the Tema Port.
As part of the people who form the management of the company is one Jones Kay Maafo, son of the senior presidential advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, who is the in-house doctor at the company.
Following Jones Maafo's post on how he had started work with the new manufacturing company, many other Ghanaians have come out again to share some experiences they have had with Ibrahim Mahama.
Ibrahim Mahama gave me my first ever employment at Engineers and Planners after SHS, and when he heard I passed well and was entering KNUST, he got me my first ever laptop, laptop bag and Ghc 1000.. https://t.co/zrXtRR7t03— dNA (@1dNAGh) May 13, 2021
Ibrahim Mahama has done well. Ghana is proud of him.— ECG GHANA (@ecgghana1) May 12, 2021
Ibrahim Mahama has used $100M to build Cement factory to employ Ghanaians but Akufo Addo is using same amount to build cathedral ????— ANNAN PERRY ARHIN (@AnnanPerry) May 11, 2021
Me on my next project I'm using the cement produced in Ghana by Ibrahim Mahama which is just GH¢ 30.00— Vince ???????????????????????????????????????? (@KroboLastborn) May 12, 2021
Ibrahim Mahama is out with his own cement company. Dangote must be shaking— PRINCE DAVID???????? (@princedavid_gh) May 12, 2021
Thank you Mr Ibrahim Mahama. Ghacem is GHC 50+, this has come to rescue us. pic.twitter.com/QAYt01cOsy— GΉӨƧƬ (@BenChase_Gh) May 12, 2021
I want to congratulate Mr Ibrahim Mahama for the great effort he has made to bring impact on the Ghanaian community and Africa as a whole. I have instructed my boys who are working on my projects to purchase the Dzata cement. pic.twitter.com/l9pqUXJrfh— Hon Kennedy Agyapong (@KeNNedyAgypong) May 12, 2021
Don’t be baffled if Akufo-Addo come’s out to tag Dzata cement as part of their 1D1F achievements since they have started praising him and some of his Ministers are all over IBRAHIM MAHAMA ????♀️— QUEENIE ♥️ (@QueenieBaby18) May 11, 2021