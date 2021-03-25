What's the problem if a man wears earring to school too? - Pratt quizzes

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

A very trending issue in Ghana currently is the brouhaha between Achimota Senior High School and parents whose wards spot dreadlocks - popularly referred to as rastafarians - after their children were denied opportunity to be enrolled into some Senior High Schools.

The students were refused by the school on grounds that they haven't cut their dreadlocks.



Social media went into a frenzy last Friday after the issue was brought up by a parent of one of the Rasta students.



He generated debate on whether or not Rasta students must be allowed into public schools in Ghana.



Just before Ghanaians heal themselves of the headache fighting for or against the decision of the school, seasoned journalist Kwesi Pratt has taken the matter to a new dimension.



As parents of the Rasta students believe their children have the right to be accepted into Achimota school citing religious reasons, Kwesi Pratt also believes there is nothing wrong with male students wearing earrings in school.

He opened the floor for discussion on wearing earrings while discussing the Achimota/Rasta students brouhaha on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme.



Kwesi Pratt wondered why there should be a problem with male students wearing earrings to school.



"What problem does it present if a man wears earring to school?", he asked.



"Times have changed and things have to also change. The world has changed. The change is what brings about development," he stated.