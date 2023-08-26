'What's wrong with us?' - Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah blasts Ghanaians over bad behaviours

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah

Governance Lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has expressed disgust over the behaviour of some Ghanaians towards the country's development.

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah narrated an incident where a road had been constructed in an area and the gutters covered with metallic bars to prevent accidents and also ensure free flow of sewage but the metal has been removed by some unscrupulous scrap dealers.



He wondered why some Ghanaians engage in acts that derail the development of the nation and would turn back to blame government.



"What is wrong with us? Are we wicked? I don't know how to describe people because for your personal gain, someone has driven his car into a ditch," he exclaimed while volunteering this report on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show.

He advised Ghanaians to be good citizens and refrain from behaviors that threaten the progress of the nation.



