What separates us from NPP MPs is intelligence - Edward Bawa jabs

Edward Bawa

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bongo Constituency says what differentiates MPs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and those of the National Democratic Congress is the level of intelligence.

He argues that NPP MPs are empty heads who know next to nothing and therefore cannot express their thought with confidence like they in the NDC do on the floor of Parliament.



“There is a clear distinction between the NPP and NDC MPs in Parliament when it comes to intelligence. Yes, there is a clear distinction! And I will say with all the pride in me that they are not intelligent.



"Because any time I or my brother, Adongo (MP for Bolgatanga Central) gets up to speak, we normally do it without any intimidation because we know what we are talking about, unlike them. And that tells how they are not smarter than us,” he said in a report by Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio.



Edward Bawa made this known when he was addressing members of the students wing of the National Democratic Congress TEIN at the Bolgatanga Midwifery Training College.

On job creation being touted by this government, he indicated that apart from the party faithful, the government has not been able to provide sustainable jobs for the people of Ghana.



“Can you pinpoint or tell me that yes, this job created, you can find diverse people with skills in there if not cardholders of the NPP party? That is how the country has been reduced under this current administration.



"People without any skills or knowledge if you get into certain institutions you will find them there, the question is how did they get there?”