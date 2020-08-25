General News

What some Ghanaians are saying about NPP’s manifesto

It was a moment of pride and hope for persons who ascribe to the ideologies and share in the values of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday August 22, 2020 when they launched their manifesto for the upcoming December 7 polls.

However, various components of the manifesto including promises made have been subjected to high level scrutiny, not only by political pundits and experts but by the ordinary Ghanaian as well.



On the back of this, GhanaWeb engaged some Ghanaians on the street of Accra to sample their opinions about the content of the NPP’s manifesto and exactly what captured their attention.



To many people who spoke to the team, a promise by vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to construct an airport in Cape Coast was something worth talking about.



While others were quick to brush it off as another political ‘hoax’, some expressed their support and confidence in the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government in fulfilling their promise.

“I heard a lot of things but the main ones for me are the construction of the airport at Cape Coast. To me it is a laudable idea and I believe they can achieve it and their plans to give students free access to Wi-Fi. I believe these are amazing and will spur the country to greater heights...,” one of the several respondents told the news team.



Another disagreed; “Well...I’ve heard so many things about the manifesto… but do we really need an airport?...We have so many unemployed graduates out there, I think it will be best if they rather concentrate on building more factories or creating more employment than airport and other stuff...”



The diverse views shared by some Ghanaians have been compiled in the video;





