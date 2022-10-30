What specific sin has Ofori-Atta committed, Akufo-Addo should be your target - PC Appiah Ofori to NPP MPs

P.C. Appiah Ofori is a former MP

A former Member of Parliament for Asikuma Odoben-Brakwa, P.C. Appiah Ofori, has taken a swipe at some NPP MPs who are calling for the removal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to him, the target for the removal campaign should not be the finance minister but instead the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Applying a scenario, Appiah Ofori explained that a road minister should not be blamed when a road goes bad, his employer should be the one to answer to the bad roads therefore the same reasoning should be adopted in the case of the finance minister.



Appiah Ofori intimated that Ofori-Atta has not committed any known atrocity that should warrant his sack.



Speaking on Onua TV, he said “those doing that I don’t understand them, I don’t know the sin the finance minister has committed. If the road becomes deplorable, why do you say the road minister should resign? What sin has the finance minister committed, has he stolen money, if he has not stolen money and it is just that things have gone bad, is he the one to be held responsible? Minister of Road and Transport, and you say because a road is spoilt the minister should be sacked. Sometimes when they are doing it, they don’t give it careful thought.”



He further added that the country’s economic hardships are not the fault of the finance minister.

“What specific sin has the finance minister committed? Has he stolen the country’s money for wrongful purposes? If things are not going well in the country, how is it the finance minister’s fault?” he asked rhetorically.



Eighty members of parliament of the New Patriotic Party have called for the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta as well as the Minister of State in charge of finance, Charles Adu-Boahen.



The MPs want the removal of the Minister due to the current economic crisis the country is experiencing.



Following the public declaration of disapproval of the Finance Minister by the MPs, an emergency meeting was convened at the behest of President Akufo-Addo to deliberate and understand the misgivings of the MPs towards the Finance Minister.



The major fallout from the meeting was the president's requests to the MPs to allow the finance minister three weeks to prepare the 2023 budget and conclude negotiations with the International Monetary fund.

Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:











SSD/KPE