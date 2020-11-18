What stopped you from investigating corruption uncovered in Agyapa deal? – Presidency asks Amidu

President Akufo-Addo

The Presidency has said a claim by Martin Amidu that he had intended to pursue grave corruption-related offences uncovered during the corruption risk assessment on the Agyapa Royalties agreement is not supported by fact.

According to the Presidency, parts of Mr Amidu’s letter announcing his resignation as Special Prosecutor on Monday, November 16, 2020, had alleged that there was an intention to open full investigation into serious corruption and corruption-related offences that were uncovered.



However, writing on behalf of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, said the claim that there was a firm plan to investigate the alleged corruption-related offences is false.



“This statement is most disingenuous and is not supported by facts. You never expressed an intention to the President to open investigations into the matter.



"Indeed, at paragraph 33 of your letter to the President dated 16 October 2020, you say: 'This assessment does not constitute an investigation even though formal investigations for the suspected commission of corruption and corruption-related offences may arise from this corruption risk assessment.'"

The reply to Mr Amidu’s resignation letter further stated that “The real question is what prevented your Office from investigating the alleged corruption-related offences which may have arisen from your assessment of the Agyapa transaction."



Mr Amidu grabbed headlines on Monday when the contents of his resignation letter to the President hit the internet.



In that letter, Mr Amidu, who is sometimes called Citizen Vigilante, made many allegations, including political interference and lack of logistics.



However, in a lengthy reply to the allegations, Mr Bediatuo indicates that the allegations by Mr Amidu are untrue and not supported by facts.