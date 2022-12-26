2
What these politicians are saying about Christmas this year

Christmass Message Leading politicians in Ghana

Mon, 26 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This year’s Christmas seems a bit different because of the economic challenges in the country.

Yet, Ghanaians are being encouraged by the political leaders of the country to have faith and hope for the best in 2023.

The President of the Republic, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in a video message shared on social media, expressed optimism about the ability of Ghana's economy to bounce back.

“I am happy that in spite of it all we are beginning to emerge out of the difficulties which encourages me to say that with hard work dedication and continued prudence in the management of the affairs of our nation, we will rise up again,” Akufo-Addo said.

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, in a tweet he shared, wished Ghanaians well and urged them to work together for a better 2023.

“May unity in serving the Republic be our mantra in 2023,” parts of his tweet read.

The Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, in a video message, said, “It is my prayer that this Christmas will fill you and your families with hope, joy, peace and above all good health”.

