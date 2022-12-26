What these politicians are saying about Christmas this year

Leading politicians in Ghana

This year’s Christmas seems a bit different because of the economic challenges in the country.

Yet, Ghanaians are being encouraged by the political leaders of the country to have faith and hope for the best in 2023.



The President of the Republic, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in a video message shared on social media, expressed optimism about the ability of Ghana's economy to bounce back.



“I am happy that in spite of it all we are beginning to emerge out of the difficulties which encourages me to say that with hard work dedication and continued prudence in the management of the affairs of our nation, we will rise up again,” Akufo-Addo said.



The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, in a tweet he shared, wished Ghanaians well and urged them to work together for a better 2023.



“May unity in serving the Republic be our mantra in 2023,” parts of his tweet read.

The Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, in a video message, said, “It is my prayer that this Christmas will fill you and your families with hope, joy, peace and above all good health”.



Below are some of the Christmas and New Year messages shared by Akufo-Addo, ex-President John Dramani Mahama and other politicians:













A New Year message from the Minister for Health - Hon. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu.https://t.co/zMBzWW3eyX — Ministry of Health, Ghana (@mohgovgh) December 25, 2022

At the birth of Jesus, a bright star lit up in the sky and the wise men followed it with, gold, frankincense and myrrh. May this X’mas day, speedily bring, gold, frankincense and myrrh, your way in the mighty name of Jesus. I wish us all well. Ghana ???????? will not die. Shalom????❤️???? — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) December 25, 2022

I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous 2023. pic.twitter.com/Znr1PSHohW — Yaw Osei Adutwum (@yoadutwum) December 24, 2022

Merry Christmas to you. pic.twitter.com/DKbukDmLdJ — Justin Kodua Frimpong (@justinkfrimpong) December 25, 2022

Merry Christmas ???? pic.twitter.com/5J6ymu1e4m — Hon Haruna Iddrisu (@HonIddrisu) December 25, 2022

Merry Christmas Folks....... pic.twitter.com/jn4tmNMjCL — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) December 25, 2022

Wishing everyone in my constituency and beyond a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year. May this festive season bring lots of Joy and Happiness in everyone’s life. #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/vuEGC3rqeT — Hon. Dorcas Affo-Toffey (@AfoDorcas) December 25, 2022

At the core of this festive season is the message of hope, peace and love. Despite these crushing economic challenges, I respectfully ask Ghanaians to take heart and collectively commit to the spirit of hope in entering the year 2023. Merry Christmas to you and your families. pic.twitter.com/H7rbVolZnW — Dr. Kwabena Duffuor (@DrDuffuor) December 25, 2022

Merry Christmas pic.twitter.com/ykGWTDT5nB — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) December 25, 2022

IB/WA