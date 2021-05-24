What to expect as parliament resumes tomorrow May 25, 2021

The parliament house of Ghana

• The house will pass 5 bills to enhance the development of the country

• The appointments committee is expected to also commence public hearing to vet the President’s nominees for Ministers of state and Deputy Ministerial positions



• Lands and Natural resources ministry is also to present a situational to the house



Parliament is set to consider 5 Bills as it resumes the second meeting of the first session of the 8th Parliament tomorrow May 25, 2021.



The house is expected to consider some bills in the quest to develop the nation.



According to a statement released by the Public Affairs Department of Parliament on Monday, May 24, 2021, the house will consider bills that will better support the growth of the economy and strengthen the fight against galamsey.

Here are the bills to be passed tomorrow May 25, 2021



1. The Ghana Standards Authority Bill, 2021



2. Exemptions Bill, 2021,



3. Consumer Protection Bill, 2021,



4. Petroleum Revenue Management (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and

5. The Advertising Council Bill, 2021.



Meanwhile, the Appointments Committee will also commence its public hearing to vet the President’s nominees for Ministers of state and Deputy Ministerial positions.



“The Public Accounts Committee is also expected to hold its public hearings to examine reports from the Auditor General’s department and other related matters. Other select committees will also sit as part of the part of Parliament’s oversight duties”.



“All honourable Members and staff of the Parliamentary Service are entreated to take note and attend upon the house timorously. All Covid-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to,” excerpts of the statement from the Public Affairs Department of Parliament read.



The statement the Budget Performance in respect of the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the period of January to December, Budget Performance in respect of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources for the period January to December 2020, are among the papers to be presented to the House tomorrow Tuesday, May 25, 2021.