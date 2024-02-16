What to expect from parliamentary proceedings next week

Ghana's parliament

Four ministers are expected to appear before the House to respond to 37 questions in the week of February 19 to 23.

They are the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, the Minister of Education, the Minister of Energy, and the Minister for Roads and Highways.



In pursuant to Order 91(2), ministers of state may be present to make statements on government policies.



Statements will be made in the House by members, in line with Order 93.



In a statement presented by the Deputy Majority Whip, he said that bills may be presented before the House for First Reading.

However, those of urgent nature may be taken through the various stages in one day in accordance with Order 160, he added.



Pursuant to Order 97, statements may be laid during the week and reports from committees may also be presented to the House for consideration.



MPs are also expected to begin orientation on the revised Standing Orders, which came into implementation on January 2, 2024.



