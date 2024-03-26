What to know about the Ghana Smart Schools Project that is giving all students one laptop each

A photo from the launch of the Ghana Smart Schools Project

On Monday, March 25, 2024, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched what the government is calling the Ghana Smart Schools Project.

The aim of the project is to equip students benefiting from the Free SHS policy with crucial technological skills, aligning with the government's commitment to leveraging technology to advance education.



At the launch, which was attended by the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum; and other highly-powered politicians and stakeholders in the education sector, President Akufo-Addo said that the project will provide students with free laptops.



“To distribute 1.3 million educational tablets to students in SHSs. That is one student, and one tablet under the Ghana Smart Schools Project. The tablets are fitted with digital content to aid research, teaching, and learning.



“At the tertiary level, Ghana is pleased to provide tablets and laptops to students and lecturers at a discounted price to facilitate academic activities. The government continues to seek innovative ways to promote STEM and the FSHS policy,” he said.



But, what are the other need-to-knows about the Smart Schools Project?

According to details online, the Ghana Smart Schools Project aims to enhance the learning environment and expand educational opportunities for students across the country so that they can compete globally.



President Akufo-Addo also stated during the launch of the project that approximately 100 Smart SHSs will be constructed nationwide within the next two years.



He explained also that the rationale behind the project is that it is an extension of the government’s Free SHS project, which is being digitalized.



The Ghana Smart Schools Project aims to enhance SHS education by providing teaching and learning management systems, digital learning content, and electronic devices to all senior high and TVET schools nationwide.



This initiative aligns with the government’s efforts to promote e-learning and digitalization, in line with the Ministry of Education’s digitalization strategy for pre-tertiary education.

It has an objective of empowering Ghanaian students to learn the smart way with limitless boundaries?



The project also aims to distribute 1.3 million educational tablets to students in SHSs. That is one student, one tablet under the Ghana Smart Schools Project.



The tablets are fitted with digital content to aid research, teaching and learning.



At the tertiary level, student will receive the tablets and laptops at discounted prices.



What are some of the specifications of the tablet?

The screen size is 10 inches (just as that of an iPad)



Has a RAM size of 4GB



Storage Capacity 128GB



Battery Life 3.7 Volt lasting 7-8 hours, and it can be charged via solar too



It is also compatible with Android 12 Operating System

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







AE