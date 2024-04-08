What was the feedback from God when you promised to build him a cathedral? – Prof Frimpong-Boateng questions Akufo-Addo

Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng and President Akufo-Addo

A former appointee of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has questioned his insistence on injecting public funds into the construction of a national cathedral.

Among other concerns, the former Minister for Environment, Technology, Science and Innovation said the president having promised to construct a cathedral to honour God should have ensured that he had God’s blessing in prayer response before going on with the project.



“David promised but God said don’t do it. So when he [President Akufo-Addo] promised, what was the feedback from God? I mean in our case…



The president is a very important person. If he says I am going to do this and I am going to use it for God, there is a reason why he should do that. But my question is what was the feedback from God? What did he hear from God, that maybe go ahead of otherwise?” he questioned.



Ghana’s construction of a National Cathedral has been shrouded in controversy over prioritisation, financing and alleged procurement breaches.



Some leading members of the clergy who were appointed members of a board overseeing the project have since resigned.

According to critics of the project, it is rather wrong for a personal promise of the president to receive dedicated state resources at the expense of pressing national issues.



Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng in his interview with Joynews echoed similar sentiments saying “…the originators of the idea that they wanted to build a cathedral for God, what did God tell them; that they should go ahead or not? That is my first question. And the fact that now people like Dr. Mensa Otabil and Dag Heward Mills backing out of that project tells me that there was something wrong. And also where we are now, spending so much money and there is a big gap or hole there [at the construction site] tells me a lot.”



