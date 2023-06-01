What we know so far about the Ghana ambulances 'for sale' in Dubai saga

The sale or not of some Ghanaian-branded ambulances have surfaced online - File Photo

The first indications that proved that some things could have either been dubious or questionable able some Ghanaian-branded ambulances in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), popped up on social media.

From multiple posts, there were claims that these ambulances, captured in a video, and on the compound of a company believed to have put them up for sale, started a social media saga that has developed into many revelations.



In this GhanaWeb article, we bring to our readers the details as we have them from the first time the story broke, and the most recent updates as have been publicly shared.



Social media video of Ghana-branded ambulances on sale:



When it all started, it was from a video that circulated on social media, taken at a car port in Dubai.



In the video, an ambulance with Ghana’s Coat of Arms embossed on it and an inscription of ‘Funded by World Bank’ sparked a lot of online discussions.



According to the commentary behind the video, one of the men claimed to have gone hunting for cars to buy, only to have come across the ambulance belonging to Ghana.



The men giving the commentary in the video claimed they wanted Ghanaians to see what the government was doing with their ambulance in Dubai.



Ambulance allegedly on sale in Dubai will soon be shipped to Ghana – Ambulance Service



Reacting to this, the Ghana National Ambulance Service urged the general public to disregard claims that those ambulances were being sold in the United Arab Emirates.



In a statement issued on Monday, May 29, 2023, the Ghana National Ambulance Service said: “The ambulance in question is one of the 26 Toyota Hiace Ambulances being procured by Government, through the Ministry of Health and being funded by the World Bank.”



It added that: “The said Ambulance is found on the premises of the company, which is manufacturing the ambulances.

“It is, therefore, not true that the Ambulance is there for sale.



“The manufacturing processes are over and very soon the ambulances will be shipped to Ghana.”



Stan Dogbe digs up evidence of Ghana's ambulance being put up for sale in Dubai



Not long after the rebuttal from the Ghana Ambulance Service, a former presidential staffer and current aide to former President John Dramani Mahama came up with what he said was unquestionable evidence that the vehicles were actually being sold.



Stan Dogbe, in a Facebook post, said that contrary to a press release debunking the claims in the viral video, the details were rather true.



In the post sighted by GhanaWeb, Stan Dogbe shared a screenshot of a May 23, 2023, post by the manufacturing company, SK Motors FZCO, on Facebook, where the company was advertising the same ambulance for sale.



"SK Motors FZCO, the Dubai-based car dealer, whom the National Ambulance Service of the Republic of Ghana claimed in a statement on Monday to be the manufacturers of a set of ambulances being procured, had earlier on May 23, 2023, put up for sale on its Facebook page what it described as New Toyota Hiace GL 2024 Ambulances.



"The ambulance in the accompanying photo for the advert was none other than what appeared in an amateur video with the Republic of Ghana National Ambulance Service logo and details on them," Stan Dogbe wrote.



He revealed that the company has since deleted the post following the statement released by the National Ambulance Service.



He also pointed out that the company in question is a car dealership and not a manufacturer, as claimed by the service.



"In an earlier PR statement regarding the viral video, the Service claimed that the ambulance is part of a fleet that has been procured and is due to be shipped to Ghana. The Service also claimed that SK Motors FZCO is the manufacturer of the Toyota ambulance, a fact that I have challenged the Service to provide proof of.

"SK Motors has this evening deleted the earlier Facebook advert of the GoG advert, but folks had saved the post before they were prompted to delete," he said.



SK Motors replies Stan Dogbe:



After seeing the response by Stan Dogbe, SK Motors FZCO also reacted to the raging Ghana ambulance for sale saga, days after it deleted a photo of a government of Ghana-branded ambulance from its Facebook wall.



The car dealership, in a May 30, 2023, statement on Facebook, referenced the post by the aide former President Mahama, before stating facts from their side.



"Concerning the viral video of an ambulance in our parking yard, we deeply regret that someone took and circulated this video without our consent. It is disheartening to know that it may mislead the people of Ghana and tarnish the image of both the Government of Ghana and our company, S K Motors.



"Please understand that the ambulance featured in the video is a part of a World Bank-funded consignment intended to enhance emergency medical services in Ghana," the statement said.



"It was never meant for public purchase and was merely a demonstration model. We sincerely apologize for any confusion caused and want to assure you that we remain steadfast in upholding ethical practices," it stressed.



Stan Dogbe unsatisfied, asks SK Motors 6 new questions:

Unsatisfied with the response from the Dubai car dealership, Stan Dogbe came back with six questions to SK Motors.



1. If the ambulance was merely a demonstration model and not meant for public purchase, why did you advertise it for commercial purchase on your Facebook just as you do with all other vehicles you display and sell?



2. Do you agree that your decision to delete the public post advertisement many hours after fact, was an act intended to deceive the public and issues about the integrity of your business dealings?

3. Your ‘client’, as you suggest, the Ministry of Health, Ghana, has through the National Ambulance Service told the world that SK Motors is an Ambulance manufacturer. Is SK Motors a manufacturer of ambulances and are you the ones who manufactured the stated 26 world bank funded ambulances?



4. Did SK Motors bid for publicly, and won the contract to supply the said 26 ambulances under with world bank funding?



5. Are you aware that a Government Auditor General’s report into COVID expenditure by the Govt of Ghana reported that a number of ambulances that should have been long delivered to the Ghana MoH were not delivered and there’s been no information on why?



6. Why has the delivery of the ambulances delayed and is SK Motors the contracted supplier by the MoH and the National Ambulance Service?



Why the silence of the Ministry of Health? Akandoh asks:



In all of these, the Ministry of Health, who, from the onset, have been said to have been the ones procuring the vehicles with support from the World Bank, have stayed quiet.



The silence is one that is bothering the Member of Parliament for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, who maintains that the Ghana Ambulance Service is the wrong agency to respond to the issue, adding that they are not contracting parties in the supply of the said ambulances.



“I don’t see the locus of the Ghana Ambulance Service here because the ambulances have not been delivered to take custody of the ambulances and they are not a contracting party to the agreement.



“Here, the Ministry of Health and the supplier (are the contracting parties), that is how the agreement reads.



“So, if there is any institution to throw light on the agreement, it should be the Ministry of Health and not the Ghana Ambulance Service,” he submitted on the May 31, 2023 edition of TV3’s midday news.



GhanaWeb will update you on the next details that emerge from this.

