'What will Kwame Nkrumah tell us should he return?' - Pratt disappointed in Akufo-Addo's gov't

Kwesi Pratt Jnr., the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, has slammed President Nana Akufo-Addo and his government for making promises he finds ridiculous to fulfill.

According to him, the government has been complaining about not having adequate money, for which reason it is even seeking an IMF bailout, yet it has packed a lot of projects that the government knows it cannot accomplish in its 2023 budget.



Speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" discussion show, Mr. Pratt wonders how the government envisages to accomplish the number of projects and promises set out in the budget.



He cited the government stating it is going to reconstruct the Tema motorway and other projections.



"What money are you going to use for all the things you are talking about? I have heard them say they are going to revamp the Tema motorway into six or eight lanes. Where are you going to find the money?", he asked.

Mr. Pratt believed Ghana's first President will be disappointed in the way the country is being run under the current administration.



"What will Kwame Nkrumah tell us should he returns?"



