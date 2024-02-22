What will a 24-hour economy do for churches? - Pastor questions Mahama

Prophet Kusi Appiah, the leader of Nyametease Ampa Prayer Ministry in Kumasi, has raised questions regarding former president John Dramani Mahama's proposed 24-hour economy and its potential impact on the Christian fraternity.

The man of God has challenged Mahama to provide the benefits that the 24-hour economy would bring to churches, asserting that the Christian community already operates on a 24-hour basis.



Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Wontumi TV/Radio on February 21, 2024, Prophet Kusi Appiah suggested that the inspiration behind the proposed 24-hour economy may have been drawn from the continuous operations of churches, emphasizing that many religious institutions are already engaged in round-the-clock activities.



He expressed his belief that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, could offer more significant support to churches through his digitalization agenda compared to the 24-hour economy.



"I am already working 24 hours, so your 24-hour economy was even learned from us. What would the 24-hour do for churches?



"If you want me to change my mind or stop praying for Bawumia, they should come out and convince me that the 24-hour will add value to my church.



"But when it comes to digitalization, even as an illiterate, I can point out about three or four benefits of digitalization to the churches," he said.





