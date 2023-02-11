What will happen when you reduce the size of your government? - Charles Owusu to Akufo-Addo

The former Head of the Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu, has supported the call by Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to downsize his government.

The GPCC has asked the President to cut down on expenditures to build confidence to address the country's economic challenges.



"This should include the government explicitly and verifiably cutting down on its expenditure, including reducing the size of government, among other areas. This is very critical to encourage the buy-in of the public,” a communique issued at the end of the GPCC’s Conference of Heads of Churches and Organisations (CHCO) Extraordinary National Delegates Conference said.



Making his submissions on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Charles Owusu wondered why it is difficult for the President to cut down on his bloated administration.



"Who says we can't reduce it and what will happen when it's downsized?", he queried.



He advised the President to pay a listening ear to the citizenry saying, "President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should reduce the size. It doesn't matter the margin. He should do something for the people calling on him will know he is a listening President. Once you decide not to listen to the people, if the people refuse to listen to you, there is no way you can govern".

The former Head of the Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission further questioned the President's appointment of Ministers of State to the Finance and Local Government Ministries, asking "if he hadn't appointed nobody to the Finance Ministry, what would have happened? If there was no Minister of State, what would happen?"







