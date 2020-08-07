Politics

'Whatever a man sows he shall reap' - Kabila tells Rawlings

A tell-it-all book authored by Prof Kwamena Ahwoi is generating a lot of controversies, especially within the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The book, titled 'Working with Rawlings', shares Prof Ahwoi's experiences of working with former President Flt.Lt(Rtd) Jerry John Rawlings.



Professor Ahwoi served as Minister of Local Government and Rural Development from 1990 to 2001 and as Minister of Foreign Affairs in 1997 under the NDC government during former President Jerry John Rawlings' administration.



Professor Ahwoi claimed president Professor John Evans Atta Mills almost resigned as President of Ghana based on the constant verbal attacks by Jerry John Rawlings against him.



He said Rawlings' comment like ‘Atta Mortuaryman and a ‘Konongo kaya story’ were some of the comments that made Atta Mills settle on resigning.



However, Professor Ahwoi said it took him, Captain Kojo Tsikata and Totobi Quakyi four hours to get the late president to rescind that decision.



The former President has meanwhile also reacted to portions of the book.

In a Facebook post, Mr Rawlings described Mr Ahwoi amongst others as people with a “callous agenda of bile” who are “desperately seeking control of the NDC party.”



Speaking to this during a panel discussion on Peace FM, James Kwabena Bonfeh, popularly known as Kabila, acting General Secretary of the Convention People's Party sent a cryptic message to Mr Rawlings.



"Whatever a man sows he shall reap"



