WhatsUp News Editor was not arrested at gunpoint – Police

David Tamakloe is the Chief Editor of digital news platform WhatsUp News

The Ghana Police Service has refuted claims it had arrested David Tamakloe, Chief Editor of digital new platform WhatsUp News at gunpoint.

A statement issued on April 2, 2021, by the Public Affairs Head of the Criminal Investigative Department DSP Juliana Obeng said the suspect, David Tamakloe, was on April 1, 2021, arrested for “false news publication and attempted extortion”.



“Suspect was arrested on alleged offences of an attempt to commit a crime to wit: extortion contrary to section 18(1) and 151(1) and the publication of false news contrary to section 208 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29),” the statement read.



"The suspect after being cautioned has been released on police enquiry bail to a surety to report on Tuesday, April 6, 2021,” it added.



David Tamakloe was on Thursday, April 1 arrested for the second time by unidentified personnel purported to be National Security operatives.



In an earlier reaction to the arrest, Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, condemned the move and urged the Inspector General of Police to direct the release of Mr. Tamakloe on bail.



“The Rambo-styled approach of effecting arrest of citizens has been a subject for concern to many. It comes as a surprise that nothing seems to be changing in this regard. Mr. Tamakloe was reported to have been picked up at gunpoint sometime yesterday [April 1, 2021].”

“And particularly, on the eve of Good Friday knowing very well that he would be kept in police custody until after Monday, is most inhumane, unacceptable, backward and smacks of abuse of police powers.”



“A colleague lawyer, who followed up on the matter at the Police station has recounted how the officers were unable to provide any reasons for his arrest. Just none and yet he has been denied police inquiry deliberately," the MP stressed.



Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor urged for the release of Mr. Tamakloe from police custody so he can be properly arraigned before court and for steps to be taken to defend himself in the matter.



The development comes barely months after an earlier arrest over claims of a false publication suggesting that minority groups in the New Edubiase including Ewes and northerners were targeted and marginalized during the voters registration exercise.



