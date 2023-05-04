9
Menu
News

When Bawumia went to church

Bawumia Pentecost Church 2 Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia visited the Church of Pentecost

Thu, 4 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It was part of activities to mark the 46th session of the General Council Meeting of the Church of Pentecost on Wednesday, May 4, 2023.

The event which took place at Gomoah Fetteh saw the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia join Chairman of the church, Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye as a special guest to grace the occasion.

The visit was to extend a courtesy of goodwill to the church on the occasion of their annual event themed; “Repositioning the local church for maximum impact in the nations”.

This follows his previous attendance at the 43rd session of the General Council Meeting of the church.

Among other things, Dr. Bawumia commended the church’s efforts towards promoting national development and its contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also asked the church to pray for the peace of the country in these trying times.

Below are some pictures from Bawumia’s visit to the Church of Pentecost:





















WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance
Watch Asantehene's departure to UK to attend Charles III's coronation
Gold Mafia: We don’t owe Akufo-Addo an apology – Al Jazeera suggests
Gold Mafia: We don’t owe Akufo-Addo an apology – Al Jazeera suggests
Hillary Clinton 'deeply concerned' by passage of Uganda's anti-LGBTQ+ law
Meet the NPP MPs who joined Alan Kyerematen's 'Aduro Wo So' walk
Ken Agyapong's lawyer pops up in US registration documents
Otiko Djaba speaks on Akufo-Addo’s 2018 ambassadorial job
Related Articles: