When J.A Kufuor met J.J Rawlings at Osu Castle after December 2000 election run-off

There have been varied tales and accounts of what transpired in the lead up to the first peaceful transfer of power between democratically elected governments since Ghana gained independence in March 1957.

In December 2000, the country witnessed a keenly contested general election between the ruling party National Democratic Congress led by the late former president Jerry John Rawlings and the New Patriotic Party candidate, John Agyekum Kufuor.



The election, which entered into a run-off, took place on December 28, 2000 with J.A Kufuor emerging as the eventual winner.



A video of the events which transpired after the run-off has emerged, depicting a meeting held between J.J Rawlings and J.A Kufuor at the Osu Castle. The pair are reported to have kept frosty relations due to various disagreements and accusations over the course of their political careers.



The footage however begins with the late former president, John Evans Atta Mills speaking. JEA Mills was then serving as Vice president to J.J Rawlings.



With a poised and calm demeanor as usual, the former Veep, JEA Mills welcomed president-elect J.A Kufuor and his entourage to the Osu Castle with the following words accompanied with his pleasantries;

“Your Excellency the President Elect and Your Excellency the Vice President elect, Members of the Council of State and all colleagues, It is indeed an honour for me to find myself at this historic meeting. This meeting is coming on a time when the people of this country are beginning to appreciate the need for us to forge a strong partnership and develop to the best extent a bipartisan spirit that is needed for this country,” Prof. Mills said.



“…We [NDC] on our part wish you well, we on our part are ever prepared to assist you in government and we on our part are prepared to put our experience at your disposable and we all pray that the good Lord himself will help you in this task of nation building, congratulations to you all once again,” he added.



Former president J.J Rawlings on his part said, “Mr J.A Kufuor, the president-elect, let me take this opportunity on behalf of my colleagues and the nation to congratulate you and members of your team for the victory to form a new government that will lead us to the next four years”



He continued, “…Should it turn out well, there is no doubt in my mind that Ghanaians will help you in the period of four years. That I would to welcome you to this household and the problems that come with this Castle,” J.J said as the pair and everyone is in room laughed and clapped.



On January 7, 2001, John Agyekum Kufuor began his first term as president spending his first year in office concentrating his efforts on the ailing national economy.

Watch the video below











MA/KPE