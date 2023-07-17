When Kwesi Pratt was gifted a 16-year-old as a second wife

Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Junior has disclosed that he was once offered a 16-year-old by a family to be his second wife.

Speaking on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo morning show, the journalist revealed that the gesture was the family’s way of showing gratitude after a publication in his newspaper helped them secure the full cost of surgery for their family member at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



“The woman and her daughter came to thank me nicely. Then one morning when I was getting ready to come to Peace FM, I got a strange call and the caller introduced himself as the family head of the woman.



"He said they were very appreciative of what I had done for the family and their only means of saying thank you to me is to give me a girl in the family who is 16-years to marry as my second wife,” he said.



Kwesi Pratt said he was shocked by the statement as he didn’t know how he would even break such a news to his wife.

“I told the man that I have a wife and asked me if I am not a man. I said I am a man but can’t take your offer,” he stated.



According to him, the man took grave offence to his decision and that put serious pressure on him.



“The man got angry; he said I had insulted the family; it’s a disrespect to the family. The way this issue made me sweat, it was not easy at all,” he said.



One of the panellists on the show suggested that Kwesi Pratt could have brought the girl home as a help for his wife, however the senior journalist snapped at the suggestion saying “all my life, one thing that I hate is the idea of domestic servant. It goes against everything that I stand for.”





GA/SARA



