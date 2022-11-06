When did Ghanaians call you to be their president? - Pratt 'mocks' Dr. Duffour

Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Former Minister of Finance, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, has declared his readiness to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearership when nominations open.

Dr. Duffuor officially announced his intention on Thursday, November 3, 2022 assuring Ghanaians that with him as President, their hardships will come to an end.



"The temporary shifts we have grown used to in this country must give way to a permanent change in attitude and priorities. We must witness the dawn of a new era, where country trumps person and progress trumps power. An era for all, the era of ‘The Ghanaian Dream’.



“Let us rescue our economy to end the hardship, pain, and suffering of our fellow citizens. We are a great nation and we have the capacity to rebuild our economy again as we did during 2009 –2012.



“Let’s all remember that even though ‘Sika mpɛ dede nanso ɛkɔm frɛ dede. Yɛ ani abere, ɛkɔm de yɛn,’” he said.



Announcing his intention at a press conference in Accra, the former Minister further said; "My fellow countrymen and women, throughout my life, whenever I have been called to serve my country, I have answered with alacrity. In 2009, you called me to serve as Minister for Finance and Economic Planning of the Republic. I answered the call."



But the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt has mocked the candidature of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.

According to him, he advised Dr. Duffour regarding running for flagbearer and that if the latter had listened to his counsel, he wouldn't have made the public declaration.



Though he declined to give details of his advice, Mr. Pratt, in a satirical sense of humour, cast doubts over the possibility of Dr. Duffour to become NDC Presidential candidate and hopefully President of Ghana.



"When did Ghanaians call you? When did they tell you they need you?", he risibly asked.



"The man says Ghanaians are calling him to rescue them from captivity. Ghanaians are begging and crying for him to come and save them from captivity," Mr. Pratt laughed heartily he discussed Dr. Duffour's presidential ambition on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo".



The seasoned Journalist also queried the host Kwami Sefa Kayi of the programme if he is among those calling the leading member of the NDC to serve.



He asked; "Have you not called him, Kwami?"