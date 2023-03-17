0
Menu
News

When did becoming a president turn into Christian/Muslim affair? - Pratt goes bonkers over 'Useless' religious divisions

Video Archive
Fri, 17 Mar 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has urged politicians and flagbearer hopefuls to avoid religious and tribal sentiments and focus on economic recovery.

"When did becoming a President had to do with one being a Christian or Muslim? I just don't understand it . . . where from these religious divisions? . . . some countries have fallen apart because of this useless religious conflict . . . don't you feel sorry for Ghanaians? . . . now 'bofrot' which I used to buy for Ghc50p is now Ghc3, all these issues are there for you to talk about but you won't, rather you are focusing on religious divisions," he cried on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Tuesday.

Listen to him in the video below:

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
LIST: Who got what at 2023 National Honours and Awards event
Kennedy Agyapong vs GRA: Dr Owusu Sarpong tackles Akufo-Addo
Marietta Brew, Fui Tsikata wrote to reject National Honours - Presidential staffer alleges
Nana Ama McBrown details why she left Despite Media