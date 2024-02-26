When did you become an NPP member? - Kwesi Pratt asks Joyce Aryee

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) a few days ago announced the campaign team members of the flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The 40-member team included Reverend Dr Joyce Aryee, who was part of the Campaign Advisory Committee.



Declined



Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof Ransford Gyampo, believes Madam Joyce Aryee should've declined the position.



"When there are issues, these eminent people rise to engage and restore calm. But if they are all to engage in partisan politics, who will mediate when issues arise? I see Joyce Aryee as eminent and expected she would have declined the invitation just to continue to play her role as an eminent state woman," he said.



She's an NPP member?

Mr Pratt, who equally sided with the Professor, seemed bewildered by the announcement of Joyce Aryee's inclusion in Bawumia's campaign team.



He even wondered when she became an NPP member.



"Is she an NPP member? I know Joyce Aryee very well, but I didn't know that she was an NPP member...so I'm a bit shocked," he said during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo.'



Listen to him in the video below.



