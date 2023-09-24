When sick, I'm treated like royalty - UK-based Ghanaian explains why he won't return to Ghana

P Kay speaking with Nana Aba Anamoah

Ghana's economic struggles which are typified by fuel price increment, food shortages and rising price of utilities is well detailed. These factors have compelled a sizeable number of Ghanaians to leave the country and seek economic refuge in other countries.

The story of this Ghanaian based in the UK seems to be like the one you and I have heard from most Ghanaians who left the country to seek greener pastures elsewhere.



According to this UK -based Ghanaian man called P Kay, he has vowed not to return to Ghana and the only reason why he may consider coming is to come as a tourist.



He claims Ghana is full of dust, houseflies, and the worst part of it is the rate at which lights are taken unexpectedly without any official announcement.



Speaking with Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, he said in the UK, when the lights go out even in a day, he's taken to a hotel room where he receives good treatment and that anytime he's sick, he is treated as a son of King Charles.



"In a country where I am treated like a son of King Charles when I go to the hospital when I'm sick, what do you expect? When my lights went off for just one day, I was taken to a hotel room and given a good treatment, so a country like this, I was born here so I die here," he said.

P Kay also claims that he believes God brought him to the world to live in the UK.







